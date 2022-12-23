Dowry harassment: 7-yr rigorous imprisonment for hubby, mother-in-law of woman who killed self

A local court has sentenced a Sector 46-D resident and his mother to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for abetting the suicide of his wife, who had killed herself on March 8, 2019.

As per the police, the 25-year-old victim was found hanging and a suicide note was also found. Her mother had told the police that her in-laws and husband had been harassing her for dowry ever since she got married on February 23, 2018. They were allegedly forcing her to get a car as dowry.

On the mother’s complaint, police had arrested the victim’s husband and father-in-law.

While the case was registered under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the court observed that all was not normal in the victim’s matrimonial life and she had faced a lot of harassment and cruelty. Thus, the case was missing the ingredients of Section 304-B. The accused Sandeep Yadav and his mother Kalawati were convicted under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC. Her brother-in-law, sister-in-law and father-in-law were, however, acquitted.

The court has sentenced the convicts to seven years rigorous imprisonment and also slapped a fine of ₹10,000 each for offences under Section 306, and three-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 each for offences under Section 498-A. Both sentences will run concurrently.