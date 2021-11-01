DPS Khanna players shine in golf tournament

Shaan Singh and Ekamjot Kaur of Delhi Public School, Khanna, brought laurels to the institution by winning in their respective categories at the Delhi Public School Junior’s Open Golf Tournament on Monday. A total of 64 children from various schools and golf teaching centres participated.

Shaan, playing in Category-B, completed the nine holes in 30 shots, beating Gobind Deep Singh who took 31 shots and Sanampreet Singh who took 32 shots.

In the girls’ category, Ekamjot Kaur beat Nisha of SK Centre Rahon and Rekha Mehra of Government High Secondary School, Rahon. Kaur completed the nine holes in 27 shots, while Nisha took 34 shots and Rekha took 41 shots.

In the senior division, Harvinder Kumar (28) was the winner. Sanjiv (30) secured the second spot and Harvinderjit Singh (32) was the second runner up.

Ekash preet won the ‘putting’ Under-11 category championship, while Alamjit was the first runner up and Gurbaaz Singh bagged the third spot.

In the U-15 ‘putting’ competition, Paramvir Singh bagged the title, while Paras Manku was the first runner up and Manik secured the third spot.

Meanwhile, Nigam won the chipping competition, while Bhramjot bagged the second spot and Mohit retained the third spot.