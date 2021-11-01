Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / DPS Khanna players shine in golf tournament
chandigarh news

DPS Khanna players shine in golf tournament

Shaan Singh and Ekamjot Kaur of DPS, Khanna, brought laurels to the institution by winning in their respective categories at the Delhi Public School Junior’s Open Golf Tournament on Monday
Players who took part in the Delhi Public School Junior’s Open Golf Tournament in Ludhiana. (HT photo)
Players who took part in the Delhi Public School Junior’s Open Golf Tournament in Ludhiana. (HT photo)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Shaan Singh and Ekamjot Kaur of Delhi Public School, Khanna, brought laurels to the institution by winning in their respective categories at the Delhi Public School Junior’s Open Golf Tournament on Monday. A total of 64 children from various schools and golf teaching centres participated.

Shaan, playing in Category-B, completed the nine holes in 30 shots, beating Gobind Deep Singh who took 31 shots and Sanampreet Singh who took 32 shots.

In the girls’ category, Ekamjot Kaur beat Nisha of SK Centre Rahon and Rekha Mehra of Government High Secondary School, Rahon. Kaur completed the nine holes in 27 shots, while Nisha took 34 shots and Rekha took 41 shots.

In the senior division, Harvinder Kumar (28) was the winner. Sanjiv (30) secured the second spot and Harvinderjit Singh (32) was the second runner up.

Ekash preet won the ‘putting’ Under-11 category championship, while Alamjit was the first runner up and Gurbaaz Singh bagged the third spot.

In the U-15 ‘putting’ competition, Paramvir Singh bagged the title, while Paras Manku was the first runner up and Manik secured the third spot.

Meanwhile, Nigam won the chipping competition, while Bhramjot bagged the second spot and Mohit retained the third spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out