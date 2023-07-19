Dist health dept on toes to aid residents

In the aftermath of the recent floods that wreaked havoc in several villages in Ludhiana district, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur reached out to the people of affected areas to raise awareness about potential diseases and emphasised the importance of taking precautions. She also released a set of guidelines to aid post-flood recovery. With the commencement of door-to-door survey, the mass media wing team is working to address the health concerns arising from the water stagnation. (iStockphoto)

“One of the primary measures to prevent illness is the consumption of safe drinking water. Residents are advised to exercise caution and only use water from trusted sources. Additionally, regular hand washing with soap is crucial to maintain personal hygiene and minimise the spread of infections. If individuals experience symptoms such as diarrhoea or fever, they are urged to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health care facility. By adhering to the instructions issued by the health department, residents in these areas can significantly reduce the risk of disease transmission,” she said.

Kaur further highlighted that the mass media wing office of the civil surgeon in Ludhiana is actively engaged in creating awareness among the flood-affected populace. Their efforts aim to educate people about the potential health risks associated with the aftermath of floods and the necessary precautions to be taken.

With the commencement of door-to-door survey, the mass media wing team is working to address the health concerns arising from the water stagnation. As water recedes in flood-hit regions, there is an increased risk of water-borne diseases and mosquito-borne illnesses in areas where stagnant water had accumulated.