Dr Nirmal Ouesppachan appointed BFUHS registrar
Dr Nirmal Ouesppachan appointed BFUHS registrar

Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kotkapura, took over the additional charge as the registrar of BFUHS on Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 01:01 AM IST

The state government on Monday appointed IAS officer Dr Nirmal Ouesppachan as the registrar of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kotkapura, took over the additional charge as the registrar of BFUHS on Monday. The post was lying vacant since IAS officer Dr Ruhee Dugg was transferred in the last week of June.

Dr Ouseppachan’s father had to drop out of the MBBS halfway as he did not have money to pay the fee. However, Ouesppachan fulfilled his father’s dream by becoming a doctor. He also cracked the civil services examination to become an IAS officer.

