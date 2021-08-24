Dr Nirmal Ouesppachan appointed BFUHS registrar

The state government on Monday appointed IAS officer Dr Nirmal Ouesppachan as the registrar of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kotkapura, took over the additional charge as the registrar of BFUHS on Monday. The post was lying vacant since IAS officer Dr Ruhee Dugg was transferred in the last week of June.

Dr Ouseppachan’s father had to drop out of the MBBS halfway as he did not have money to pay the fee. However, Ouesppachan fulfilled his father’s dream by becoming a doctor. He also cracked the civil services examination to become an IAS officer.