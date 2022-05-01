Dr Surjit Singh to continue as Chandigarh PGIMER’s officiating director

Dr Surjit Singh will continue as the officiating director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Dr Singh, the head of paediatrics department at PGIMER, was given the officiating charge of director, from November 1, 2021, for six months (which ended on Saturday) or till the regular director is appointed, whichever is earlier. He was given the charge after Dr Jagat Ram retired from the post after serving for four years and seven months.

However, as the Union health ministry has yet to decide on the next regular director, it decided to extend the officiating charge till a new director takes over.

“The PGIMER had sent a written reminder to the Union ministry that the officiating charge will end on April 30 (Saturday). However on Saturday, they decided to extend the officiating charge till they decide on the regular post,” said Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, deputy director (administration), PGIMER.

In January this year, the search-cum-selection committee had interviewed 32 candidates for the post of director. According to authorities, around 20 of these candidates are presently working at the institute, while a few doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, are also in the fray, apart from a few senior doctors from other national health institutes.

After the interviews, the selection committee sent the recommendations to the institute body (IB) and finally, the proposal with the panel was sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) through the Union ministry of health.