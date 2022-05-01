Dr Surjit Singh to continue as Chandigarh PGIMER’s officiating director
Dr Surjit Singh will continue as the officiating director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.
Dr Singh, the head of paediatrics department at PGIMER, was given the officiating charge of director, from November 1, 2021, for six months (which ended on Saturday) or till the regular director is appointed, whichever is earlier. He was given the charge after Dr Jagat Ram retired from the post after serving for four years and seven months.
However, as the Union health ministry has yet to decide on the next regular director, it decided to extend the officiating charge till a new director takes over.
“The PGIMER had sent a written reminder to the Union ministry that the officiating charge will end on April 30 (Saturday). However on Saturday, they decided to extend the officiating charge till they decide on the regular post,” said Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, deputy director (administration), PGIMER.
In January this year, the search-cum-selection committee had interviewed 32 candidates for the post of director. According to authorities, around 20 of these candidates are presently working at the institute, while a few doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, are also in the fray, apart from a few senior doctors from other national health institutes.
After the interviews, the selection committee sent the recommendations to the institute body (IB) and finally, the proposal with the panel was sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) through the Union ministry of health.
-
Chandigarh: St Kabir school gets show-cause notice over use of minority status in advt
The UT education department has issued a show-cause notice to St Kabir Public School in Sector 26 for publishing advertisements for the 2022-2023 academic session admissions while claiming to be a Sikh minority school. In the notice issued by the UT district education officer, it has been pointed out that the department had filed a letter patent appeal against a Punjab and Haryana high court order in 2017 in the Department of School Education, Chandigarh administration, vs National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions and others case. The court had granted stay against the orders issued by the commission wherein St Kabir Public School was given minority status. According to the school's administrator Gurpreet Bakshi, they have sent a letter to the department in response.
-
Wildbuzz | Passage of the Paradise
The flycatcher annually makes a 'Durbar move' up the hills in summer after wintering in peninsular India. The regent, as it is of the avian 'Durbar', the flycatcher's presence so high up in Ladakh and Kargil for the last three years has been an unusual one. While routinely encountered in the vale of Kashmir, the photographic framing of the flycatcher among Indus apricot blossoms was a spectacle of beauteous intricacy.
-
Delhi Jal Board to set up 8 lakes around sewage plant in Rohini
The Delhi Jal Board will set up a complex of eight lakes and green areas around sewage treatment plant in Rohini sector-25, said water minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday. Jain said that the Delhi government plans to develop the area as an “abode of lakes and recreation”, adding that the work on the project is likely to be completed in eight months.
-
Guest column | Artistic living is therapeutic in itself
Since there is no right or wrong art, once you move 'out-of-the-box' there are less boundaries, so one might as well fly with their imagination. The way one modulates one's tone while talking about different topics or to different people is also an art. Cooking, dressing sense and our unique take on life are also art. When a four-year-old girl imitates her mother, it is also art.
-
Guest column | A toast to the summer!
Long ago, when carbonated drinks had not flooded the markets, children relied on desi drinks to quench their insatiable summer thirst. Spending their summer breaks reading series such as the Famous Five, Secret Seven and Trixie Belden where the protagonists would go on a picnic with their baskets laden with cucumber sandwiches and bottles of lemonade on clear summer days, they gratified themselves with shikanjvi or nimbupaani to beat the heat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics