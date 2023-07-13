Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Drama ensues as patient’s son, doc argue at PGIMER eye centre

Chandigarh: Drama ensues as patient’s son, doc argue at PGIMER eye centre

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 13, 2023 04:33 AM IST

Dailma, 70, from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, was accompanied by her son to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for a check-up

Drama ensued on Wednesday at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s Advanced Eye centre after a patient’s son entered into a heated argument with a resident doctor.

The patient said that she, along with her son, had to come to PGIMER, Chandigarh, from Mandi around 7 am. (HT File)
Dailma, 70, from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, was accompanied by her son to the hospital for a check up. Allegedly, they did respond when the attendant called out patient’s name.

Later, when the doctor said she will be examined after lunch, Dailma’s son allegedly started arguing and recording a video.

While nearby patients gathered, security guards stopped the patient and relative as they were leaving after the argument. The patient’s son was asked to write an apology letter by police and hospital security. Dailma was taken for a check-up after her son wrote the letter.

Dailma said “We reached PGIMER around 7 am and were waiting for our turn. My son got angry and shouted at the doctor.”

