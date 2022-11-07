Drive against tobacco products in Ludhiana: 8 held, 19 hookahs, contraband seized during raids

Intensifying its drive against tobacco products, the Ludhiana police on Saturday night conducted back-to-back raids at nine spots, including the Chaurasia Pan shop chain, and arrested eight persons. As many as 19 hookahs, 17 packs of smoke flavours, nine packs of coal used in hookahs, 19 metal and earthen vessels (chilams), 11 paper packets, a pocket hookah and other contraband were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Chaurasia of Maharaj Nagar, Rahul Chaurasia of Hargobind Nagar, Hari Chand of Gobind Nagar, Rohit Chaurasia of Peeru Banda of Salem Tabri, Mohit Kumar of Gurdev Nagar, Vinod Kumar of Gobind Nagar, Navin Chaurasia of Joshi Nagar Haibowal and Ramji of Gobind Nagar. The owner and manager of Niomi restaurant, near South City, managed to escape during the raid.

Police commissioner Kaustabh Sharma said they had received information that the accused are serving hookahs among locals and their customers are mostly youngsters and teenagers.

During the raids, police caught the accused red-handed serving hookah and tobacco products.

Nine FIRs under Sections 6, 7, 20, 24 of the Tobacco Act, and Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

The police commissioner had on Thursday extended the ban on serving hookah. In the order, the commissioner had stated that any hotel, bar, or parlour found serving hookahs will be dealt with sternly, and cases will be registered against the owners.