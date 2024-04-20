Driver charred to death inside parked truck’s cabin in Ludhiana

A truck driver trapped inside the cabin of the parked vehicle was charred to death in Khanna at wee hours on Saturday. The driver had slept in the cabin after parking the truck on roadside near a filling station in Beeja of Khanna on Friday night. Sandeep Kumar (inset) had parked the truck near a filling station on the roadside on Friday night. (HT Photo)

According to the fire brigade officials, it is suspected that the flames erupted due to a short circuit as the driver was sleeping with a fan turned on.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The filling station employees found the truck ablaze in the morning and tried to douse the flames, but to no avail, officials said.

According to fire brigade employees, the body was so charred that it scattered into pieces. The victim was identified as Sandeep Kumar, 32, of Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur. He had unloaded a shipment of packed noodles in Payal and was returning.

The mishap occurred around 3.30 am. Kuldeep Singh and Jagjeet Singh, two employees at a filling station, said that the truck driver reached the spot of the incident around 11 pm on Friday night. He parked his truck on the roadside and went to sleep inside the cabin, they added.

The filling station employees said they tried to douse the flame using the fire extinguishers kept on the filling station and threw water on the truck using a hose after alerting the fire brigade, but to no avail.

They added that the driver was trapped inside the cabin and he was trying to jump out, but failed.

“We tried to break open the windowpanes and windshield of the truck, but to no avail. The driver was engulfed by the flames and charred to death. It took 20 minutes for the fire brigade to douse the flames” they added.

Sadar Khanna station house officer inspector Hardeep Singh said that kin of the victim were informed and the police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Probe ordered against fire officer

Khanna municipal council executive officer Charanjit Singh has ordered a probe after finding out that fire officer Ramandeep Singh was not present at the spot at the incident. In his absence, fire fighters Lovedeep Singh and Manoj Kumar, and driver Parvinder Singh initiated rescue operation, official said.