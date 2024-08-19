Driver killed, helper injured in truck accident in Bilaspur

An apple-laden truck overturned here in the early hours of Sunday, killing its driver while his helper sustained injuries, police said.The accident happened around 3 am near Garamoda on Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane section of the highway in Punjab-Himachal border, they said. According to police, the truck hit the divider, overturned on the road and skid to a halt a small distance away, with the apple boxes scattering on the road. (iStock)

Both the injured were rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur where doctors declared the driver dead. The helper is undergoing treatment, police added.

According to police, the truck hit the divider, overturned on the road and skid to a halt a small distance away, with the apple boxes scattering on the road. The truck was on its way to Punjab when the accident happened.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said, adding that the driver and the helper are yet to be identified.