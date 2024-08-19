 Driver killed, helper injured in truck accident in Bilaspur - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Driver killed, helper injured in truck accident in Bilaspur

ByPress Trust of India, Bilaspur
Aug 19, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Both the injured were rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur where doctors declared the driver dead

An apple-laden truck overturned here in the early hours of Sunday, killing its driver while his helper sustained injuries, police said.The accident happened around 3 am near Garamoda on Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane section of the highway in Punjab-Himachal border, they said.

According to police, the truck hit the divider, overturned on the road and skid to a halt a small distance away, with the apple boxes scattering on the road. (iStock)
According to police, the truck hit the divider, overturned on the road and skid to a halt a small distance away, with the apple boxes scattering on the road. (iStock)

Both the injured were rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur where doctors declared the driver dead. The helper is undergoing treatment, police added.

According to police, the truck hit the divider, overturned on the road and skid to a halt a small distance away, with the apple boxes scattering on the road. The truck was on its way to Punjab when the accident happened.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said, adding that the driver and the helper are yet to be identified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Driver killed, helper injured in truck accident in Bilaspur
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On