Driver of oil tanker dies in Ramban accident

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 04:53 AM IST

A police officer said the oil tanker (JK01AJ-9101) veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Kela Morh in Ramban district early on Tuesday

(Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Driver of an oil tanker died after his vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Ramban district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Sameer Ahmed Rather, son of Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Hariparigam in Tral.

A police officer said the oil tanker (JK01AJ-9101) veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Kela Morh in Ramban district early on Tuesday.

“As a result, driver Sameer Ahmed Rather died in the mishap,” he added.

A rescue operation was immediately launched at the site by the J&K Police, SDRF teams and armymen, but the driver had died by then, he added.

On Monday, the driver and cleaner of a truck were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road in Ramban.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Ilyas Ahmed, 40, and Sameer Ahmed, 26, both residents of Kokernag in Anantnag.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
