Drone, 3 kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran village

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Oct 13, 2023 09:18 AM IST

In a joint operation with Punjab Police, border security force (BSF) personnel on Thursday recovered a drone along with 3.2 kg of heroin near Daliri village in Bhikhiwind sub-division of Tarn Taran district.

A BSF spokesperson said, “During afternoon hours, on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Daliri village.”

He said, “During the search operation, a drone along with a packet, suspected to be containing heroin (approximately 3.213 kg) was recovered from a paddy field, near the village.”

The recovered drone is a quadcopter (DJI Matrice 300 RTK, made in China), said the spokesperson.

