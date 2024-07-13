Drone, 3 pistols recovered in Fazilka border village

The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Fazilka along with the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a cache of firearms in a border village in Fazilka district on Saturday, officials said. The seized firearms in Maujam village of Fazilka district on Saturday. (HT photo)

SSOC-Fazilka assistant inspector general (AIG) Lakhbir Singh said that security personnel launched a search operation after a drone entered Indian territory from Pakistan last night.

BSF soldiers opened fire to bring the drone down, while the police sealed the area.

During a search operation in Maujam village, the BSF and police teams received additional inputs that the drone was near the Radha Swami Satsang House in Muhar Khiva. “A subsequent search in the adjacent fields resulted in the seizure of a DJI matrix drone, three pistols, one 9 mm Beretta and two Star Mark pistols, seven magazines — four for the Star Mark pistols and three for the 9 mm pistol,” the official statement said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that these arms were smuggled via the drone from Pakistan into Indian territory. A case under sections 10, 11, and 12 of the Aircraft Act, 1934, and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at SSOC, Fazilka Police Station, against unknown individuals. Investigations are on to identify and apprehend those involved in this cross-border smuggling operation,” the AIG said.