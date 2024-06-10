 Drone seized near Pak border in Tarn Taran - Hindustan Times
Drone seized near Pak border in Tarn Taran

ByAsian News International, Tarn Taran
Jun 10, 2024 07:24 AM IST

The recovery of the China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic drone was made after the BSF received an intelligence input about its presence in CB Chand village in Tarn Taran district.

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a China-made drone in Tarn Taran on Sunday. Issuing a statement, the BSF stated that its intelligence wing shared information about the presence of a drone in a field of CB Chand village near the border area in Tarn Taran district following which a thorough search operation was launched and the recovery of the China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic drone was made at around 10.30 am.

The drone that has been seized in CB Chand village near the border area in Tarn Taran district.
“The reliable input and vigilant action of BSF troops thwarted another attempt of drone intrusion from across the border,” BSF stated.

On June 7, the force had intercepted a drone from Pakistan on the outskirts of Ghoga village in Amritsar. As per an official release from the BSF, the flying object was an assembled hexacopter, recovered in broken condition.

