Drone with 5-kg heroin seized near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district

Updated on Dec 02, 2022 02:22 PM IST

Search by Punjab Police and BSF personnel on Friday led to the recovery of the drone from a field belonging to Kuldeep Singh near Harbhajan Balehar border outpost (BoP) in Khemkaran

Punjab Police personnel with the drone carrying 5kg of heroin that was shot down by the Border Security Force at the India-Pakistan border in Khemkaran village of Tarn Taran district on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByAnil Sharma

Punjab Police on Friday recovered a drone carrying 5kg of heroin that was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the India-Pakistan border in Khemkaran village of Tarn Taran district on Thursday night.

BSF personnel launched illuminating bombs and shot down the drone that had entered Indian territory with the contraband concealed in a white packet.

A search by the Punjab Police and BSF personnel on Friday led to the recovery of the drone from a field belonging to Kuldeep Singh near Harbhajan Balehar border outpost (BoP) in Khemkaran.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Bhikhiwind, Preetinder Singh said a case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the NDPS Act at the Khemkaran police station.

On November 30, a drone was recovered in Tarn Taran’s Wan Tara Singh village by the BSF. It fell in a field after being hit by a bullet from the BSF personnel on November 28. DSP Preetinder Singh said the drone was recovered from a field near the barbed wire fence during a search.

The police and BSF seized another hexacopter along with 7.5 kg of heroin on November 28 in Kalash Havelian village. The hexacopter, weighing around 20 kg, has the capacity to carry huge payloads and can be programmed to return to a specific place after it drops off a consignment.

