Drone-dropped ‘heroin’ seized in Fazilka
May 10, 2024 08:48 AM IST
BSF seizes 550 gm heroin-like substance dropped by drone in Fazilka district after receiving intel input, conducting search operation.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel seized a packet of heroin-like substance in Fazilka district on Wednesday night.
Security men had received an intelligence input regarding the drone movement so a search operation was launched on the outskirts of Retewali Bhaini village.
As the troops were carrying out the operation, a local villager informed them that a drone had dropped a packet in his house. BSF troops rushed to the spot, cordoned the area and conducted a search.
A packet of drugs, said to be heroin, weighing approximately 550 gm was found, officials said. The packet was wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape with a steel ring and two illuminating strips attached to it, the officials added. ANI
