Drug addict arrested for stealing tyres in Chandigarh

A 30-year-old man, who had been stealing tyres to fuel his drug habit, was arrested with 27 wheels on Thursday. The accused in custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

The accused, Harsimran Singh of Chahal village in Nabha, Patiala, a Class 12 passout, was putting up in a rented accommodation with his live-in partner in Sector 145, Mohali. Apart from the wheels, the tools used to remove the tyres were recovered from him, and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza found in his possession was impounded.

A police officer said that Harsimran Singh confessed that he was a drug addict, and had been stealing wheels for the last month to meet his drug and money needs. The accused would carry out the thefts without any accomplice, and sell his spoils in Ludhiana.