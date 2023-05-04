Punjab: Drug addict commits sacrilege in Gurdaspur

A drug addict in Nihang attire on Thursday allegedly committed sacrilege of Gutka (a book of gurbani) at Hargobindpur village of Gurdaspur. The police have registered a case against him under Section 295A of the IPC.

The accused has been identified as Karam Singh of the same village. He informed his neighbours on Thursday that he found desecrated Gutka somewhere in the locality. After being informed, Sikh activists gathered there and interacted with some residents whom they doubted.

On being taken to the police station, the accused confessed that he committed sacrilege to frame his relative for the crime. The police have registered a case against him under Section 295A of the IPC.