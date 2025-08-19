Drug case: Police secure blue corner notice against Canada-based NRI Satta

Chandigarh: Punjab Police have obtained a blue corner notice from Interpol against Satpreet Singh Thiara, also known as Satta, a Canada-based NRI, in connection with the ongoing drug case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Punjab Police have obtained a blue corner notice from Interpol against Satpreet Singh Thiara, also known as Satta, a Canada-based NRI, in connection with the ongoing drug case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

A police spokesperson said that following a request from the special investigation team (SIT) probing the drug case against Majithia, the competent authority has issued a blue corner notice against Satpreet Singh Thiara (Satta).

A blue corner notice is an international request issued by Interpol to assist in locating and gathering information on a person of interest. Unlike a red corner notice, which requests the detention of the individual, a blue corner notice is intended to help authorities collect information regarding the person’s identity, location or activities. The issuance of the blue corner notice against Satta is a significant step in the investigation, as it will aid Punjab Police in locating Satta and gathering critical information regarding his involvement in the drug syndicate, officials privy to the development said.

Satta, a native of Banga village in Nawanshahr, was named a co-accused in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case filed against Majithia in 2021. An FIR registered on December 20, 2021, at the Punjab state crime police station, SAS Nagar, charges Majithia under Sections 25, 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act. The case is tied to the investigation of the infamous Bhola drug racket, a global narcotics syndicate reportedly worth ₹6,000 crore, which operated in Punjab between 2007 and 2013.

The special investigation team (SIT), set up to probe the matter, found that Satta had been actively involved in the international drug trafficking operations and maintained strong connections with political figures during this period.

Investigators found that Satta regularly visited India between 2007 and 2013 when the racket was at its peak.

The police investigation revealed that Satta was linked to the accused in the drug case, including Jagdish Bhola, Maninder Singh Bittu Aulakh and Parminder Singh Pindi, who were key figures in the Bhola drug network. Satta allegedly played a pivotal role in facilitating the import and distribution of pseudoephedrine, a precursor chemical used in the production of methamphetamine, for the drug syndicate.

According to the Punjab Police, Satta was not only a key figure in the drug trade but was also involved in various political dealings, maintaining close ties with influential figures at the time. This connection to politics and the drug trade further complicated the investigation, with many questions surrounding whether Bikram Singh Majithia was directly involved in providing logistical support for Satta and other members of the drug racket.

According to a report by the STF, which was headed by then additional director general of police (ADGP) Harpreet Singh Sidhu, Majithia allegedly had an association with Satta. The STF report indicated that Majithia may have provided vehicles, security and logistical support to Satta during his visits to India, including possible involvement in Majithia’s election campaigns.

Majithia, however, has repeatedly termed findings by the STF as biased, claiming that Harpreet Singh Sidhu was his estranged cousin and has personal family grudges. When this report was leaked in a section of media in 2018, Majithia had accused the STF chief of colluding with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu against him.

Investigations pointed to Satta’s role in the distribution of pseudoephedrine, which was trafficked for the production of methamphetamine. Majithia’s alleged involvement in facilitating the supply of this precursor drug raised further concerns about his direct role in the drug trade.

The probe also revealed that Satta maintained close ties with influential political figures and other key individuals in Punjab, further complicating the investigation into the drug syndicate. Statements from Maninder Singh Bittu Aulakh and Jagjit Singh Chahal, who were also linked to the Bhola drug network, confirmed Satta’s political connections. Aulakh told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that Parminder Singh Pindi, another accused, had come to India from Canada to attend Majithia’s wedding reception in 2016.

The ED had previously investigated Satta and other members of the Bhola drug racket in 2016. In their statements, key accused linked Satta to Majithia, claiming that Satta frequently stayed at Majithia’s residence when he visited India. These findings were later included in the FIR filed in 2021.

In 2016, the ED had written to the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) to request the repatriation of NRI accused involved in the Bhola drug case, including Satta and Parminder Singh Pindi. However, no significant progress had been made on this front until now.

With the blue corner notice in place, Punjab Police are now intensifying efforts to trace and apprehend Satta, who remains a crucial figure in the ongoing investigation.