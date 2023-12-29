Drug case: SIT issues summon to Bikram Singh Majithia for Dec 30

The special investigation team (SIT) probing a drug case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has summoned the SAD leader again for December 30, a day before SIT chief Mukhwinder Singh is to retire. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. (PTI)

The SAD leader had skipped the last summons on Wednesday, seeking more time to reply to the SIT’s questions. Consequent upon that SIT has again summoned the Akali leader on December 30. Majithia was last questioned by SIT on December 18.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the tenure of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government that acted on the probe report of the anti-drug Special Task Force in 2018. The state crime branch registered the case at its Mohali police station.