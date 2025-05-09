Drug peddler killed in encounter in Jagraon

A drug peddler was killed in an encounter following a decoy operation by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Jagron on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Dharminder Singh of Sidhwan Bet, while his aide Jagdish Khan of Dera Bassi, managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The deceased has been identified as Dharminder Singh of Sidhwan Bet, while his aide Jagdish Khan of Dera Bassi, managed to escape under the cover of darkness. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to deputy inspector general (DIG) Ludhiana Range, Nilambari Jagdale, the ANTF had initiated a decoy operation and arranged a deal with the drug peddlers, who were travelling in a Swift Dzire from Moga. The duo stopped near Jagron to complete the transaction with a decoy buyer. After receiving the money, the peddlers opened fire at the undercover cop who was unharmed as he swiftly jumped aside. However, the bullet hit the cop’s car.

In retaliation, the cop fired back, hitting Dharminder Singh in the chest. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Jagdish Khan fled the scene.

The police have recovered 2 kg of heroin, an illegal pistol and a vehicle after the encounter.

The DIG confirmed that Dharminder Singh was a significant figure in the drug peddling network. Further investigations are ongoing to track Jagdish Khan.