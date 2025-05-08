Drug racket busted: Three held with heroin, 2 pistols in Ferozepur

The counter-intelligence (CI) team in Ferozepur dismantled a major cross-border drug smuggling network with the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of 5.4kg of heroin, two Chinese-made pistols (7.65mm), four magazines, and a pistol slide in two separate operations, officials said. Teams arrested Sandeep Singh and Judge Singh with 465 grams of heroin, two pistols with magazines, and a pistol slide near the Government College, Mohkam Wala, in village Kotwal. (HT Photo)

Sharing details, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday said that arrested individuals have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Judge Singh, both residents of Kamal Wala village, and Babbu Singh alias Babbu of Jallo Ke village in Ferozepur.

According to DGP initial investigations indicate that the heroin consignments were delivered via drones from across the Pakistan border. He added that efforts are underway to trace the network’s forward and backward linkages.

Providing details of the first operation, AIG CI-Ferozepur Gursewak Singh stated that acting on credible intelligence, teams arrested Sandeep Singh and Judge Singh with 465 grams of heroin, two pistols with magazines, and a pistol slide near the Government College, Mohkam Wala, in village Kotwal.

“The duo was reportedly en route to deliver the contraband on a motorcycle (registration number PB-05-R-3298), which has been seized. An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act at Police Station, Kulgarhi.

In the second operation, police arrested Babbu Singh and recovered 5 kg of heroin from his agricultural field in Bhakhra village. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Police Station Sadar, Ferozepur.