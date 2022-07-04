Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug racket kingpin arrested from Baramulla, 9.4-kg ice recovered
Drug racket kingpin arrested from Baramulla, 9.4-kg ice recovered

Ludhiana: Five days after the arrest of two drivers with 20
Drug racket kingpin Vishal, alias Vinay.
Published on Jul 04, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: Five days after the arrest of two drivers with 20.8 kg of ice drug (amphetamine) the Punjab Police special task force (STF) arrested the kingpin of the gang from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla with the help of special investigation agency (SIA), Srinagar, on Saturday.

Following the information provided by the kingpin, identified as Vishal, alias Vinay, 42, of Jawahar Nagar Camp, the STF recovered 9.4kg more ice drug from his house, said officials.

Vishal had hid the contraband in fold screens of a projector in his house. Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at STF, Ludhiana range, said after the arrest of his two aides with the drugs, the kingpin fled from Ludhiana. He went to Jammu and then moved to Baramulla. He was on his way to Srinagar when the STF sleuths nabbed him on Saturday, he added.

“Vishal told the STF that he has been peddling drugs for the past six years and has links with international smugglers. He was also involved in the smuggling of animal hides and other body parts. He was arrested by Delhi Police for smuggling deer antlers and leopard hides. He was later released on bail,” said the STF in-charge.

“A total of 30.2 kg of ice drug has been recovered from the accused and his two aides so far. A Ludhiana court has remanded the accused in STF custody till July 5. More information is expected from the accused during questioning,” he added.

Sign out