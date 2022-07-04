Drug racket kingpin arrested from Baramulla, 9.4-kg ice recovered
Ludhiana: Five days after the arrest of two drivers with 20.8 kg of ice drug (amphetamine) the Punjab Police special task force (STF) arrested the kingpin of the gang from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla with the help of special investigation agency (SIA), Srinagar, on Saturday.
Following the information provided by the kingpin, identified as Vishal, alias Vinay, 42, of Jawahar Nagar Camp, the STF recovered 9.4kg more ice drug from his house, said officials.
Vishal had hid the contraband in fold screens of a projector in his house. Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at STF, Ludhiana range, said after the arrest of his two aides with the drugs, the kingpin fled from Ludhiana. He went to Jammu and then moved to Baramulla. He was on his way to Srinagar when the STF sleuths nabbed him on Saturday, he added.
“Vishal told the STF that he has been peddling drugs for the past six years and has links with international smugglers. He was also involved in the smuggling of animal hides and other body parts. He was arrested by Delhi Police for smuggling deer antlers and leopard hides. He was later released on bail,” said the STF in-charge.
“A total of 30.2 kg of ice drug has been recovered from the accused and his two aides so far. A Ludhiana court has remanded the accused in STF custody till July 5. More information is expected from the accused during questioning,” he added.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
