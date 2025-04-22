Drug smuggler dies trying to escape police custody near Jammu

A notorious drug smuggler being brought from Baba Bakala in Amritsar district of Punjab died in a scuffle while trying to escape police custody along with an accomplice near Jammu, an official said on Tuesday. A notorious drug smuggler, Mushtaq Ali, alias Raj Ali, alias Bacchu Don, being brought from Baba Bakala in Amritsar district of Punjab died in a scuffle while trying to escape police custody along with an accomplice near Jammu, an official said on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

Four policemen escorting the wanted criminal, Mushtaq Ali, alias Raj Ali, alias Bacchu Don, were injured in the incident late on Monday.

A police team from Jammu had rounded up Ali, who belonged to Bari Brahmana in Samba district, and his accomplice, both wanted in criminal cases in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts from Baba Bakala with the help of Punjab Police on Monday.

While they were being brought to Jammu, the accused insisted the vehicle be halted on the pretext of answering nature’s call. When the two were being brought down from the van, they attacked the policemen escorting them and tried to snatch their weapons, the spokesman said.

“In a bid to escape, Ali fell on the road and was grievously injured. Four police personnel sustained minor injuries trying to prevent them from fleeing,” the spokesman said, adding Ali was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu, where doctors declared him dead.

A case was registered at Bishnah police station.

Ali had attacked three police personnel, including the Bari Brahmana station house officer (SHO), Pushpinder Singh, at Balole Khad on April 10. Sub inspector Abrar ul Haq and constable Swarn Kumar also sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Of late, Balole Khad has gained notoriety as a hotspot for drug smuggling.

Following the attack, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Nalin Prabhat had recently issued orders to take stern action against drug peddlers.