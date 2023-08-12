Suspected drug smuggler killed in encounter with police in Tarn Taran
A man, suspected to be a drug smuggler, was killed in an encounter with the Tarn Taran police near Kairon village, falling under the Patti sub-division, on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Jora Singh of Kot Ise Khan village of Moga district.
As per information, Jora Singh and his accomplice were on the way to Amritsar in a Hyundai Verna car (PB10DK6999). Based on a suspicion, police, at a naka set up in Gandiwind Dhattal village on Amritsar-Bathinda national highway, signalled him to stop. The driver, however, did not pay heed and sped away. A car chase ensued and cops were able to corner them near Kairon village.
While Jora Singh was killed in the encounter, it is not immediately clear if the second accused in the car was arrested. Till the time of filing of the report, there was no information on whether any drugs were recovered from the accused.
