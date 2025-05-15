Drug smuggling racket uncovered in Sangrur jail, DSP arrested

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP), posted in Sangrur jail, was arrested for allegedly facilitating smuggling of drugs and other banned items into the prison, police said on Thursday. Last month, during a surprise check at Sangrur jail, authorities had recovered four smartwatches, nine mobile phones, 50 grams of opium, and other contraband from the inmates. (HT Photo)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said that DSP (security) Gurpreet Singh was arrested on May 13 after probe revealed a well-organised drug smuggling racket operating within the Sangrur jail.

Last month, during a surprise check, authorities had recovered four smartwatches, nine mobile phones, 50 grams of opium, and other contraband from the inmates.

Initially, a Class-4 employee, Prashant Majumdar, including jail inmates, had been arrested in this case. Pursuing backwards and forward linkages, the investigation led to the arrest of Manpreet Singh from Amritsar, an associate of inmate Gurvinder Singh, who is currently lodged in the jail.

Cops later discovered that the DSP had allegedly received payments -- ₹40,000 cash and ₹26,000 via UPI – from the family of another inmate Gurchet Singh Chetta, for smuggling two mobile phones and 25 gm heroin into the jail. Of this, 12 grams of heroin were recovered this month from Ravi Malerkotla, against whom a separate FIR has been registered. Two other inmates, Gurraj Singh and Raghvir Singh were also found to be in contact with the DSP.

SSP Chahal said that following the DSP’s arrest, sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act have also been invoked, in addition to Arms Act, Prisons Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. In all, 19 persons, including the DSP, have been arrested in this case.