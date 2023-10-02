Drug-peddling gang’s kingpin nabbed with 885 gm charas in Chandigarh

A day after the district crime cell (DCC) of Chandigarh Police arrested a 35-year-old Bihar native with 985 gm charas near Ziri Mandi turn in Maloya, the gang’s kingpin was also nabbed from Ambala. On Friday, Chandigarh Police had arrested Ashok Mahto, also of West Champaran, who purchased the charas from New Delhi. (Getty image)

The kingpin, Shambhu Mahto, 25, of West Champaran, Bihar, was found in possession of with 885 gm charas during his arrest on Saturday.

On Friday, DCC had arrested Ashok Mahto, also of West Champaran, who purchased the charas from New Delhi.

“The gang’s kingpin was nabbed following Ashok’s disclosure. Shambu was preparing to escape to Bihar after he got to know about Ashok’s arrest. He was produced before a local court that sent him to 14-day judicial custody,” a cop said.

Both accused have been booked under the NDPS Act at the Maloya police station.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police arrested two more people in separate drugs cases on Saturday.

Sector 11 police arrested Amit Kumar, alias Babu, 18, of Sector 25, after recovering 11.03 gm heroin from his possession near Rally Ground turn in Sector 25.

In another case, Sector 31 police nabbed Deepak, alias plumber, 30, of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, for possessing 10.30 gm heroin near Power Grid, Hallomajra.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!