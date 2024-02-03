Drugs case: SIT grills Majithia’s 3 close aides

The Special Investigating Agency (SIT), probing a drug case against senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, questioned three close aides of Majithia for hours here on Friday. The Special Investigating Agency (SIT), probing a drug case against senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, questioned three close aides of Majithia for hours here on Friday. (Representational image)

Talbir Singh Gill, Kartar Singh and Budh Singh are said to have been questioned separately by the SIT. The SIT is headed by DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

It has been learnt that the SIT had also summoned one more close aide of Majithia, Shivcharan Singh. He, however, did not appear before the SIT today. Kartar Singh was the first to have been questioned by the SIT for nearly two hours. He had worked as a personal assistant to Majithia during the Akali Dal government.

After him, Gill was questioned by the SIT. Gill has contested the assembly election from Amritsar south as a SAD candidate. Lastly, SIT grilled Budh, who is also a close aide of Majithia.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the Charanjit Singh Channi government. The action was apparently taken on the 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force. The FIR was registered by the state crime branch at its Mohali police station.

As per sources, the questioning revolved around the modus operandi of various financial transactions by Majithia. Sources revealed that there was a possibility that the SIT would again summon them.