Drugs seizure: HC releases convict as recovery not made before gazetted officer
There is absolutely no option of the Investigating Officer offering to search the accused or the search being conducted in his presence in the absence of a Gazetted Officer or Magistrate. If this were to be permitted, it would have dangerous consequences, the HC said
CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana high court has suspended sentence of a drugs case convict, as it found that cops who arrested the convict did not search him in the presence of a gazetted officer.
“There is absolutely no option of the Investigating Officer offering to search the accused or the search being conducted in his presence in the absence of a Gazetted Officer or Magistrate. If this were to be permitted, it would have dangerous consequences. An accused could be pressurised to consent to be searched by the Investigating Officer, who was neither a Gazetted Officer or a Magistrate or in his presence by some junior officer,” the bench of justice Jasjit Singh Bedi, observed allowing release, pending decision on appeal, of one, Akash Garg, given 10 year jail by a Sangrur court in November 2021.
The plea had argued that there is non-compliance of Section 50 of the NDPS Act as appellant was not apprised of his legal right to be searched in the presence of some Gazetted Officer or Magistrate was given by the Investigating Officer. The personal search was conducted by the Investigating Officer but no Gazetted Officer was called at the spot. This was in clear violation of the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.
As per FIR, the police party was on patrolling duty at about 8.15 pm, when a person was seen coming on a motorcycle, who on seeing the policy party was perplexed and tried to turn back. On the basis of suspicion, he was held and on search being conducted he was found in possession of 3000 tablets of Alprazolam. The police had claimed that he offered to be searched by the cops present on the spot.
The court observed that the Supreme Court in a number of judgments has held that when the law provides for the doing of an act in a particular manner, it necessarily prohibits the doing of that act in any other manner. It added that Supreme Court, it transpires that Section 50 of the NDPS Act provides two options to an accused. He could be searched by a gazetted officer or a magistrate or in their presence.
“.. by design the legislature has excluded all others except a Gazetted Officer or a Magistrate before whom search can be conducted. Therefore, the offering of a third option of the search being conducted in the presence of the Investigating Officer or by him is prohibited,” the bench ruled with a finding that there is prima facie violation of Section 50 of the NDPS Act in the case in hand. The Section 50 of the NDPS Act, which is a necessary safeguard for search and seizure available to an accused must be strictly complied with, it added.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
