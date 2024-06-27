Drugs worth 15.93 crore burned in Panchkula

Drugs worth ₹15 crore 93 lakh, seized in 139 cases in Panchkula and Ambala, were burned down by the police to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Drugs burned in Panchkula to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. (HT Photos)

The Ambala Range and Panchkula commissionerate, under the Drug Free India Campaign, did this to send a message to the youth. Police said that Haryana Police and Haryana state narcotics control bureau have launched a coordinated campaign under Drug Free India across the state, under which, along with strict action against drug smugglers in all districts, people are being educated to avoid drug addiction.

The drugs were burned by putting them into a furnace at SK Hygiene Factory, Bagwala village, Panchkula, in the presence of narcotics disposal committee chairman police commissioner, Panchkula, Shibas Kaviraj, deputy commissioner of police Panchkula, Himadri Kaushik, and others.

Narcotics recovered in 47 cases from Panchkula, including 468.66 gm heroin, 535 grams of hashish, 23.816 kgs of marijuana, 30.7 kg of poppy husk, 1.4 kg of opium and 1.1 lakh tablets of narcotic drugs were destroyed.

Similarly, the narcotics recovered in 92 cases from Ambala range which included 2.4 kg heroin, 1.4 kg hashish, 64.7 kg ganja, 590.5 kg of poppy husk, 12.2 kg opium and 23,617 capsules, 37,337 tablets and 150 injections were destroyed.