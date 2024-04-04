Drunk biker claims 17-year-old pedestrian’s life in Chandigarh

In the second such road mishap in the tricity in as many days, a drunk motorcyclist left a 17-year-old shepherd dead near Khuda Ali Sher village on Tuesday night. The accused motorcyclist was arrested from the scene, as per Chandigarh Police. (HT)

The victim, identified as Vipin, lived in Khuda Ali Sher. The accused motorcyclist, Raj Kumar, was arrested from the scene.

According to police, Vipin, along with his uncle, was returning from the forest area after grazing their sheep and goats. On the way, they took a halt near a wine shop on the Kansal-Khuda Ali Sher link road. There, suddenly, a speeding motorcycle, coming from the opposite side, hit Vipin, tossing him on the road.

The motorcyclist also lost balance and fell on the road. A grievously injured Vipin was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors declared him dead. Raj Kumar was taken for medical examination that confirmed he was driving under the influence of liquor. He was booked under Section 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station.

Earlier, on Monday, a 33-year-old man was killed and five more were left critically injured after a drunk canter driver ploughed his vehicle into a truck trailer and a scooter at the Sohana gurdwara light point on Airport road in Mohali.