Drunk trucker, on wrong side, mows down 5 on Panipat elevated expressway

Five people were killed and one critically injured after a truck, moving on the wrong side, crashed into seven people on the elevated corridor in Panipat, police said on Thursday. The truck involved in the accident in on Panipat elevated expressway. (HT Photo)

The truck driver, later identified as Mohammad Sahir of Mewat, was allegedly under the influence and hit two bikers and five others before stopping after hitting an SUV 7 km later. He was then nabbed by commuters and handed over to the police.

Parmod, an eyewitness, said that his relatives, Suraj and Anikesh, who were heading to a hospital along the highway on their bike, were among the dead.

The third deceased was identified as Shubham Kanojia, a biker going from Panipat and Samalkha. The identities of the other two victims had not been ascertained at the time of filing of the report.

The injured person was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.

Superintendent of Police Lokender Singh said teams are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to establish the spot from where the trucker entered the flyover.

The case against the accused has been registered at the Sector 29 police station.