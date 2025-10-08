Dry spell ahead in Punjab after 2 days of downpour

After two consecutive days of rainfall causing significant damage to the paddy crop in Punjab, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a dry spell across the state for the rest of the week. The development is being seen as a much-needed reprieve for the farmers who are harvesting their crop. The downpour, triggered by a strong western disturbance, drenched large parts of Punjab on Monday and Tuesday. Workers dry paddy at a grain market in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (PTI)

According to IMD’s data, Patiala recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 50 mm over the past 24 hours, followed by Mohali’s 48 mm and Ludhiana’s 34 mm. The untimely rain inundated fields in several districts, leaving farmers worried about the impact on grain quality and overall yield. However, weather experts have assured that the wet spell has already ended.

“Weather will start improving from Wednesday and will largely remain dry for the upcoming days,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh. He added that there are no weather warnings for the next seven days, and conditions will remain dry for at least five to six days.

The recent rain also brought about a dramatic change in the weather pattern. The IMD data revealed that the maximum temperature (day temperature) dropped by 9.6° Celsius from the seasonal normal, while the minimum temperature (night temperature) dipped by 2°C. Hoshiarpur recorded the lowest minimum at 16.5°C, followed by Gurdaspur at 17°C. The sudden dip in temperatures has given a winter-like feel to the state, weeks ahead of the usual onset of the cold season.

While farmers have expressed relief at the prospect of dry weather ahead, they remain anxious about the losses caused by the rains. “The damage to the crop is already done in some places, but clear skies in the coming days will at least allow us to complete the harvesting smoothly,” said a farmer in Ludhiana. Farm unions have urged the Punjab government to conduct immediate surveys in rain-hit districts and announce compensation for the affected farmers.

Haryana too saw rainfall in the past 24 hours. Ambala recorded 26.8 mm, Hisar 19.2 mm, Karnal 14.8 mm, Narnaul 41 mm, Rohtak 10 mm and Sirsa 12 mm of rain.