Dry weather turns the production of Citrus fruit sour

Compared to the 24,013 metric tons produced in 2023-24, the horticulture department expects production to drop to approximately 20,000 metric tons this year. The dry weather and scant rainfall have also resulted in smaller, less juicy citrus fruits.

Flowering in citrus fruits begins in March, while the harvesting season typically runs from October to February. The exact timing of the harvest depends on the specific fruit variety.

Kangra is one of the main districts in Himachal Pradesh for citrus production, along with Sirmour and Mandi. The Nurpur and Indora areas of Kangra are major cultivators of oranges and other citrus fruits. Citrus fruits in subtropical areas of the state are cultivated under varied agro-climatic situations right from Kangra to Paonta valley of Sirmaur district.

The citrus fruits cultivated in Kangra include Kinnow, Mandarin, Malta, Kagzi Lime, Galgal and Grapefruit. Prior to 2023-24, the production of Citrus in Kangra was 20054.75 metric ton in 2022-23 and 19133.11 metric tons a year before that.

The horticulture department officials cited the dry spell as the main reason for the expected decline in production during this harvesting season.

Kangra deputy director (horticulture) Dr Kamal Sheel Negi said, “The drought-like conditions in recent months are the main reason for the decline in citrus production. Due to the lack of rainfall, the fruits this year are smaller in size with reduced juice content.”

He further said, “The government has implemented the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana, and growers should take advantage of this scheme, especially in areas where water sources are available. Farmers are advised to adopt mulching techniques to conserve soil moisture. Additionally, they should consider utilising crop insurance under the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme.”

Irrigation is one of the most important factors in producing a good quality yield of citrus. Citrus requires a uniform and optimum moisture regime in the rhizosphere. The annual water requirement varies from 900 to 1,100 mm per year depending upon the location.

During November, Himachal recorded almost 99% rainfall deficit and witnessed its driest November as it received the third-lowest rainfall in the period from 1901-2024 with only 0.2 mm of precipitation against a long-term average of 19.7 mm.

The state had also experienced an exceptionally dry October as the rainfall levels were the third-lowest on record since 1901. A 97% deficit in precipitation was recorded. Earlier, the state received 18% deficit rainfall during the Monsoon season, which lasts from June to September.