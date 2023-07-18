Trust announces to construct homes for flood-hit peole in Punjab

Coming to the aid of flood victims, who have lost their homes to the deluge, SP Singh Oberoi, a renowned businessman of Dubai, and head of the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, announced to construct new houses for the victims. Sharing details, head of the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust SP Singh Oberoi said during the floods, it had come to the fore that some people’s homes had either collapsed or had been rendered uninhabitable after the floodwater entered their houses.

Sharing details, Oberoi said during the floods, it had come to the fore that some people’s homes had either collapsed or had been rendered uninhabitable after the floodwater entered their houses. Therefore, the Trust has decided to build new homes for such needy people.

He added that the district-level units of the Trust had been directed to prepare and share a list of affected people in the areas under their jurisdiction so that the construction work can be started as soon as things return to normalcy.