Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dues pending, Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 76 small flats

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 20, 2024 07:26 AM IST

An official said notices have been sent to the allottees concerned, directing them to hand over possession of the houses to the Chandigarh Housing Board within a month

Continuing its action against allottees of the Small Flats Scheme who have not deposited their dues for the last several years, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has cancelled the allotment of 76 houses in Sector-38 West.

This month alone, Chandigarh Housing Board cancelled the allotment of 126 houses, with 50 of these cancelled on a single day on December 11. (HT File)
This month alone, Chandigarh Housing Board cancelled the allotment of 126 houses, with 50 of these cancelled on a single day on December 11. (HT File)

An official said notices have been sent to the allottees concerned, directing them to hand over possession of the houses to the CHB within a month.

“If they fail to hand over the possession, CHB will start the process of getting the houses vacated,” said the official.

This month alone, CHB cancelled the allotment of 126 houses, with 50 of these cancelled on a single day on December 11.

The small flats scheme was implemented in Chandigarh to provide permanent shelter to poor families. According to the terms of the scheme, the allottee concerned is required to deposit a fixed licence fee of 800 to the CHB by the 10th of every month. Most allottees of this scheme have not deposited the fee for the last several years, with the pending amount climbing to over 2 lakh.

An official said the allottees have been sent several reminders for the fee but dues were still not cleared. Therefore, their allotment has been cancelled under Clause 2, 12 and 16(A) of the Deed of Licence of Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme 2006.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On