Dues pending, Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 76 small flats

Continuing its action against allottees of the Small Flats Scheme who have not deposited their dues for the last several years, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has cancelled the allotment of 76 houses in Sector-38 West. This month alone, Chandigarh Housing Board cancelled the allotment of 126 houses, with 50 of these cancelled on a single day on December 11. (HT File)

An official said notices have been sent to the allottees concerned, directing them to hand over possession of the houses to the CHB within a month.

“If they fail to hand over the possession, CHB will start the process of getting the houses vacated,” said the official.

The small flats scheme was implemented in Chandigarh to provide permanent shelter to poor families. According to the terms of the scheme, the allottee concerned is required to deposit a fixed licence fee of ₹800 to the CHB by the 10th of every month. Most allottees of this scheme have not deposited the fee for the last several years, with the pending amount climbing to over ₹2 lakh.

An official said the allottees have been sent several reminders for the fee but dues were still not cleared. Therefore, their allotment has been cancelled under Clause 2, 12 and 16(A) of the Deed of Licence of Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme 2006.