Dulat has habit of peddling lies to sell his books: Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that former RAW chief AS Dulat has a “habit of peddling lies to sell his books”. Dulat’s latest book where he has maintained that National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah had secretly supported abrogation of Article 370 has kicked up a political storm in Jammu and Kashmir with PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti mincing no words to corner Abdullahs. Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah talks to the media, in Jammu, on Thursday. (PTI)

“If Mehbooba Mufti thinks that everything written by Dulat is true then should we think of what he wrote in his first book about Mufti’s father as true too? And, if it was true then how Mehbooba Mufti will explain that to the people,” said Omar here this evening.

The chief minister further said, “It is Dulat’s habit that to sell his books he doesn’t write the truth. In his first book, he spared none and, in this book, he didn’t leave anything to chance so as to show Dr Farooq Sahab in a bad light. There’s a saying that when we have such friends, then we don’t need foes”.

Mehbooba said that there was nothing new in Dulat’s book.

“Back in 2014, NC leaders were holding late-night meetings offering support for government formation in J&K. Your government may have let you down, but the PDP stands with you in these difficult times,” she told reporters in Srinagar.

Farooq Abdullah has already called Dulat’s revelations a “cheap stunt” to sell his book.

“He (Dulat) is resorting to cheap stunts to boost the sales of his book. This book is full of mistakes. It’s sad, if he considers me as his friend, and wrote such wrong things,” said Farooq in a statement that was released by the NC on its social media accounts.