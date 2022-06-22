Duo held for snatching Panchkula resident’s mobile phone
Acting swiftly, police arrested two men who snatched a Panchkula resident’s mobile phone in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Monday.
The accused were identified as Prashant and Deepu, both residents of Phase 1, Ram Darbar.
Riding a Honda Activa, they had snatched the mobile phone of Amit Kumar of Budanpur, Panchkula, while he was on his way to Industrial Area, Phase 2, around 1 pm on Monday.
They were arrested later in the day on a tip-off, and the snatched mobile phone and Honda Activa were recovered from their possession.
They are now facing a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a jail term up to 10 years. The duo was produced before a court and sent to one-day police remand.
Three held for gambling in forest area
Three men were arrested for gambling and ₹4,100 in cash were recovered from them. Police said Nanne, 27, Babu Ram, 21, and Ganesh, 22, all residents of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, were found gambling in the colony’s forest area near Samadhi Mandir on Monday. A case under the Gambling Act was registered at the Sector-26 police station. The accused were later granted bail.
Restricted medicines recovered from duo
Teachers’ feedback sought on workbooks
The UT district education officer (DEO) has written to all heads of government schools in the city to ask teachers to provide feedback on workbooks issued by the department for Classes 1 to 5. The DEO has sought the feedback before providing the textbooks for the 2022-2023 session. School heads have been asked to hold a meeting with teachers and send their feedback with a concluding note signed by them by July 1.
