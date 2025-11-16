Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
Duo steal gold worth 10 lakh from shop posing as customers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 03:12 am IST

While the jeweller showed them various packets of ornaments, the accused distracted him and managed to take one packet without being noticed

Two men, posing as customers, stole gold jewellery worth over 10 lakh from a shop on Gill Road. Claiming they wanted ornaments that had never been touched so they could offer them to a deity, the men engaged the shopkeeper while one quietly pocketed a packet containing several pieces of gold jewellery.

The stolen packet contained two gold chains, one bracelet, three rings, and a pair of earrings (HT File)
Following a complaint by Surinder Singh of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Division Number 6 police registered a case under Section 305 (theft) of the BNS against the two unidentified suspects.

ASI Onkar Singh, the investigating officer, said the men initially visited the shop to buy a silver coin. After paying 2,000 for the coin, they requested a pair of gold earrings, insisting the items had never been handled by anyone. While the jeweller showed them various packets of ornaments, the accused distracted him and managed to take one packet without being noticed. They left the shop without purchasing any gold.

The stolen packet contained two gold chains, one bracelet, three rings, and a pair of earrings, weighing approximately 750-800 gm, resulting in a loss of over 10 lakh. The incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras, and police are circulating photos of the suspects to trace them.

