Duped of 25L by travel agents, youth ends life in Kapurthala

According to police, the deceased, a Class 12 passout, left behind a suicide note, accusing two travel agents from Dadiwind village of cheating him of ₹25 lakh two years ago. He also blamed a deputy superintendent of police-level officer for shoddy investigation and not taking required action into his fraud complaint.

On Sunday evening, he was found lying unconscious at his residence, following which his family rushed him to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The youth’s family members alleged that he was upset for the past two years after the travel agents neither sent him to Canada nor returned his money. “A formal complaint was filed with the Kapurthala police and an inquiry was marked to a DSP posted at the district headquarters. However, despite repeated hearings, no action was taken against the agents,” the family said.

Investigation officer Sonamdeep Kaur said based on the statements of the deceased’s family, a case had been registered against travel agent Nachattar Singh, and his two sons Ramandeep Singh and Harkirat Singh under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

