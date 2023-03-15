Duping case: Court extends police remand of CCL franchise owner

Three days after Mohali City police on Saturday tracked down and arrested Ananad Bihari Yadav, owner of Celebrity Cricket League team Bhojpuri Dabanggs, for allegedly duping a Zirakpur resident of ₹4.15 crore, a local court extended his two days police remand on Tuesday. Ananad Bihari Yadav, the accused, in police custody on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The accused, who had allegedly promised the complainant hefty returns on his investment in an aviation company, has been in police custody since his arrest.

While the accused’s counsel contended that Yadav was illegally arrested, the public prosecutor insisted on police custody of the accused — citing the need to recover the duped money.

A senior police officer said a special investigation team (SIT) headed by superintendent of police (SP) Amandeep Singh Brar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhnaaz Singh and Dhakoli station house officer was formed to probe the case and the accused was arrested after due investigation.

Notably, the court of Sandeep Kumar Singla, Additional Sessions Judge, Mohali dismissed anticipatory bail plea of the accused on February 23, 2023.

Yadav, a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from a Jodhpur hotel a few hours ahead of his team’s scheduled match at the city’s Barkatullah Khan Stadium.

The complainant, Muktesh Dewan of Peer Muchalla, Dhakoli, who is a realtor and singer, told police that the accused duped him of ₹4.15 crore in the name of investment in M/s Avika Airlines Private Limited, registered at Lucknow, UP.

Citing financial stress, the accused allegedly sought a loan of ₹4.15 crore. Persuaded, the complainant said, he ended up lending him the amount.

Dewan alleged that the accused utilised the loaned money for purposes other than those involving their business in flagrant violation of an undertaking and never paid back the loan and threatened him.