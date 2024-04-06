Dushyant faces farmers’ wrath in Hisar

Uchana MLA and former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala faced farmers’ protest during his visit to Nara, Gamra, Khanpur and Sindhar villages of Hisar on Friday. Uchana MLA and former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala faced farmers’ protest during his visit to Nara, Gamra, Khanpur and Sindhar villages of Hisar on Friday. (HT File)

The farmers showed black flags to Dushyant and stopped his way when he tried to enter both villages. After some arguments with protesters, the former deputy CM entered Nara village but the residents of Gamra village did not allow him to enter the village.

Pale Ram, a farmer from Nara village, said that they stopped Dushyant and later he entered the village on foot.

“We told the Uchana MLA that the way the Haryana government stopped farmers’ tractors from moving towards Delhi, in the similar exercise we will not allow entry of BJP-JJP leaders in our villages,” he added.

Another farmer Deepak of the same village said, “We allowed him to enter the village as he came to take part in a personal function, and he would not be allowed to enter the village to take part in any social or political programme.”

Surender Sharma, a farmer from Gamra village, said that the villagers did not allow Dushyant to enter the village because he was part of the government that used batons on farmers.

“In future also, the villagers will not allow BJP and JJP leaders to enter the villages. Why did Chautala remain mum when a Punjab farmer was shot dead,” he added.

Former deputy chief minister Chautala did not speak to the media after the protest.