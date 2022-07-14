Dushyant finds detractors within JJP, party says ‘sign of democracy’
It seems all’s not well within the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) as Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has found two detractors in his party, who have been mincing no words while criticising his style of functioning.
JJP’s Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera has been continuously expressing displeasure at Dushyant’s way of working while heaping praises on chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the same breath. His colleague and Guhla MLA Ishwar Singh meanwhile has been skipping party meetings as he is reportedly miffed over the delay in the start of development works in his constituency.
Two days ago while interacting with reporters in Narwana, Surjakhera took a potshot at the deputy CM, stating, “I don’t know what process he (Dushyant) follows. CM Khattar, however, has been listening to all MLAs’ grievances and he has ensured development in my area.” He was quick to add, “I don’t have issues with the deputy CM but sometimes, differences crop up within families.”
This is not the first time that JJP MLAs have expressed unhappiness over Dushyant’s functioning. Earlier, Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam had slammed the deputy CM for “keeping all major portfolios to himself”.
Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag and Tohana MLA Devender Babli also expressed displeasure over the same issue. Babli was later accommodated in the cabinet.
The JJP has 10 legislators, of which many are said to be disgruntled with party leadership.
When contacted JJP state president Nishan Singh, said there is no rift within the party and all MLAs stand united.
“All MLAs have been raising their issues, which is a sign of democracy. Our party leadership has been listening to the grievances of MLAs and making efforts to resolve them,” Nishan Singh added.
JJP’s media in-charge Deepkamal Saharan said, “Guhla MLA Ishwar Singh had specifically raised the issue of construction of three roads, which have been a long-pending demand of the people. The party has no differences with him.”
A senior JJP leader said Narwana MLA Ramniwas had started criticising the party leadership without sharing his grievances with them and it seems that he was being misled by others.
Chandigarh resident arrested with illicit liquor
Police arrested a man recovering illicit liquor from The accused, Ram Darbar's possession of Phase 1, Vishnu Kumar. 17-yr-old apprehended with drugs Chandigarh A 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended with habit-forming drugs and heroin during checking and recovered 46 injections — 23 promethazine hydrochloride and 23 pentazocine lactate — along with 10.25 gm heroin from his possession near Shani Mandir, Railway road, Mauli Jagran Complex. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.
Chandigarh’s Van Mahotsav gets rolling with doorstep delivery of free saplings
The administrator also planted a rudraksha sapling in the eponymous block of the Amrut Van, thereby inaugurating the month-long tree planting festival, Mega Afforestation & Greening Initiative in Chandigarh (MAGIC) mela, conceptualised for the plantation of 75,000 saplings. He appreciated the concept of Amrut Van, dubbing it “unique”. The Greening Chandigarh Action Plan 2022-23 and a booklet on Amrut Van was also released by the administrator.
Justice Darshan Singh (retd) to head Haryana backward classes commission
The state government on Wednesday constituted the Haryana backward classes commission afresh. The Commission will be headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Darshan Singh (retd). SK Gakhar, former vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, and director general, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department of Haryana, Shyam Lal Jangra, are nominated as members.
Beggar dies in Ambala building collapse
A middle-aged man died after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Ambala City's Parshuram Colony on Wednesday. The deceased, a native of Madhya Pradesh, Hari Ram, lived as a tenant in the building with his wife and was reportedly a beggar. Hari Ram was taken to the district civil hospital, but was declared dead. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.
Unidentified men enter Chandigarh school, brandish knife at teacher
In an alarming incident, two unidentified outsiders on Wednesday entered the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC1 Maloya, and threatened a school teacher with a knife. The incident happened at around 1.55 pm when the duo entered the campus and ran into a few school teachers who asked them to leave the premises. The two accused had then brandished a knife at a teacher as well, before leaving the premises without harming anyone.
