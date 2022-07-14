Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dushyant finds detractors within JJP, party says ‘sign of democracy’
chandigarh news

Dushyant finds detractors within JJP, party says ‘sign of democracy’

JJP’s Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera has been continuously expressing displeasure at Dushyant Chautala’s way of working while heaping praises on chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the same breath. His colleague and Guhla MLA Ishwar Singh meanwhile has been skipping party meetings as he is reportedly miffed over the delay in the start of development works in his constituency.
This is not the first time that JJP MLAs have expressed unhappiness over Dushyant Chautala’s functioning. Earlier, Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam had slammed the deputy CM for “keeping all major portfolios to himself (Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
This is not the first time that JJP MLAs have expressed unhappiness over Dushyant Chautala’s functioning. Earlier, Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam had slammed the deputy CM for “keeping all major portfolios to himself (Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 01:56 AM IST
Copy Link
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak

It seems all’s not well within the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) as Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has found two detractors in his party, who have been mincing no words while criticising his style of functioning.

JJP’s Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera has been continuously expressing displeasure at Dushyant’s way of working while heaping praises on chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the same breath. His colleague and Guhla MLA Ishwar Singh meanwhile has been skipping party meetings as he is reportedly miffed over the delay in the start of development works in his constituency.

Two days ago while interacting with reporters in Narwana, Surjakhera took a potshot at the deputy CM, stating, “I don’t know what process he (Dushyant) follows. CM Khattar, however, has been listening to all MLAs’ grievances and he has ensured development in my area.” He was quick to add, “I don’t have issues with the deputy CM but sometimes, differences crop up within families.”

This is not the first time that JJP MLAs have expressed unhappiness over Dushyant’s functioning. Earlier, Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam had slammed the deputy CM for “keeping all major portfolios to himself”.

Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag and Tohana MLA Devender Babli also expressed displeasure over the same issue. Babli was later accommodated in the cabinet.

The JJP has 10 legislators, of which many are said to be disgruntled with party leadership.

When contacted JJP state president Nishan Singh, said there is no rift within the party and all MLAs stand united.

“All MLAs have been raising their issues, which is a sign of democracy. Our party leadership has been listening to the grievances of MLAs and making efforts to resolve them,” Nishan Singh added.

JJP’s media in-charge Deepkamal Saharan said, “Guhla MLA Ishwar Singh had specifically raised the issue of construction of three roads, which have been a long-pending demand of the people. The party has no differences with him.”

A senior JJP leader said Narwana MLA Ramniwas had started criticising the party leadership without sharing his grievances with them and it seems that he was being misled by others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police arrested a Chandigarh resident with illicit liquor. (HT File)

    Chandigarh resident arrested with illicit liquor

    Police arrested a man recovering illicit liquor from The accused, Ram Darbar's possession of Phase 1, Vishnu Kumar. The accused, Vishnu Kumar of Phase 1, Ram Darbar. 17-yr-old apprehended with drugs Chandigarh A 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended with habit-forming drugs and heroin during checking and recovered 46 injections — 23 promethazine hydrochloride and 23 pentazocine lactate — along with 10.25 gm heroin from his possession near Shani Mandir, Railway road, Mauli Jagran Complex. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

  • Children planting saplings as part of the Van Mahotsav celebrations in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh’s Van Mahotsav gets rolling with doorstep delivery of free saplings

    The administrator also planted a rudraksha sapling in the eponymous block of the Amrut Van, thereby inaugurating the month-long tree planting festival, Mega Afforestation & Greening Initiative in Chandigarh (MAGIC) mela, conceptualised for the plantation of 75,000 saplings. He appreciated the concept of Amrut Van, dubbing it “unique”. The Greening Chandigarh Action Plan 2022-23 and a booklet on Amrut Van was also released by the administrator.

  • The Haryana backward classes commission, headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court Justice Darshan Singh (retd), shall undertake studies on the present social, educational and economic conditions of backward classes in the state, besides also looking into their representation and participation in government. (HT File)

    Justice Darshan Singh (retd) to head Haryana backward classes commission

    The state government on Wednesday constituted the Haryana backward classes commission afresh. The Commission will be headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Darshan Singh (retd). SK Gakhar, former vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, and director general, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department of Haryana, Shyam Lal Jangra, are nominated as members.

  • A beggar lost his life in an Ambala building collapse incident. (AFP (Representative image))

    Beggar dies in Ambala building collapse

    A middle-aged man died after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Ambala City's Parshuram Colony on Wednesday. The deceased, a native of Madhya Pradesh, Hari Ram, lived as a tenant in the building with his wife and was reportedly a beggar. Hari Ram was taken to the district civil hospital, but was declared dead. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.

  • Unidentified men entered a Chandigarh government school and brandish a knife at teacher. (iStockphoto)

    Unidentified men enter Chandigarh school, brandish knife at teacher

    In an alarming incident, two unidentified outsiders on Wednesday entered the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC1 Maloya, and threatened a school teacher with a knife. The incident happened at around 1.55 pm when the duo entered the campus and ran into a few school teachers who asked them to leave the premises. The two accused had then brandished a knife at a teacher as well, before leaving the premises without harming anyone.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out