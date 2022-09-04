Dwarf disease: Give ₹20,000 relief to affected paddy growers, SAD tells Punjab CM
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to announce a compensation of ₹20,000 per acre to farmers whose paddy fields were infested with Southern Rice Black Streaked Dwarf Virus.
In a statement here, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said in many districts of Punjab, dwarfing disease had spread across 20-25% of fields and was likely to result in a drop in paddy yield by at least 10 quintals per acre. “The government must step in and compensate farmers for this loss,” he added.
Cheema said at some places, the dwarfing disease had completely overtaken the paddy fields as in the case of Nurpurbedi in Rupnagar, where farmers had ploughed standing paddy fields.
“Huge losses due to dwarfing disease will be a catastrophe for farmers who are still coming to terms with the loss of wheat yields to a sudden increase in temperatures in March as well as subsequent losses sustained in sowing moong crop, which was not procured despite promises made by the chief minister.”
He asked the chief minister to intervene immediately and announce a comprehensive compensation package for the affected farmers. “A statewide survey should also be conducted to ascertain the amount of damage this deadly virus has done to the paddy crop,” he said, adding that Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts were affected the most by this disease.
Parkash Singh Badal admitted to PGI’s advanced cardiac centre
Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal was on Sunday morning admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's advanced cardiac centre. Badal, 94, developed some cardiac issues following which he was rushed to the PGI. As per SAD's officials, the party patriarch has been admitted for his routine checkup. In June, Badal was admitted after developing stomach and chest pain and got discharged after one-day treatment.
Punjab: Pay no more toll at two plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana stretch
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday travelled to Dhuri and announced that the terms of two toll plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana road was going to expire after Sunday midnight. A function was also organised at a toll plaza located near Ladda village in Dhuri, the assembly segment of Mann. He also announced that he has rejected the application of toll plazas seeking extension or compensation.
16-year-old Fazilka girl found dead; male friend suspect: Punjab Police
Letterschd@hindustantimes.com A 16-year-old girl was found dead while her friend has been hospitalised with head injuries in Fazilka district on Sunday morning, police said. As per the information, the dead girl's family had gone to pay obeisance to a religious place, while she stayed with her friend, who was also her classmate. Fazilka senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the injured girl was undergoing treatment and unable to give her statement.
Floodwaters from Ganga inundate several villages in Bihar
Over two dozen villages under Gopalpur block in Bihar's Bhagalpur district have been submerged under floodwaters, as the water level of river Ganga continued to swallow fresh areas in the adjoining districts on Sunday, officials said. According to officials, floodwaters have inundated about 30 villages of nine panchayats of Gopalpur block.
JD(U) authorises Nitish to work for Oppn unity as 2-day party conclave ends
The Janata Dal (United)'s two-day national executive and national council meet concluded in Patna on Sunday, with the party authorising chief minister Nitish Kumar to work for larger opposition unity across the country in a bid to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said a JD(U) functionary.
