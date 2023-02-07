EAC report puts Haryana low on personal safety index: Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday slammed the BJP-JJP government in the state for failing to protect the personal safety of citizens.

Quoting an independent research, Social Progress Index report, by Institute for Competitiveness (IFC), Hooda said that Haryana was among some of the poor performing states in terms of personal safety index with a score of 33.04. The social progress index report was prepared by the IFC for the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the Prime Minister headed by economist Bibek Debroy.

The leader of opposition said the report, prepared on the basis of research conducted on various parameters crimes against women and children, cybercrime, showed that the citizens of Haryana did not feel safe. The social progress index report has established that the BJP-JJP alliance has failed to create a safe environment in the state.

“Crime, criminals, narcotics, unemployment and corruption are uncontrollable during the rule of BJP-led government,” he said.

“Will the ML Khattar-led state government reject this report as it has done on previous occasions,” Hooda asked.

The social progress index report says that without safeguarding the personal safety of citizens, especially that of women and children who are more vulnerable to violence and abuse, social progress remains inhibited. Increased crime rates can harm a society’s social fabric and increase social inequalities. Overall well-being of an individual cannot be attained without ensuring personal safety. It impacts people’s ability to leave their houses, go on solitary walks, and care for their families without feeling threatened. Three Haryana districts - Gurugram, Rohtak and Panipat, as per the report have some of the lowest personal safety scores in the country. Gurugram has a score of 20.14, while Rohtak has a score of 25.94 and Panipat’s score stands at 26.16, the report said.