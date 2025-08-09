Each district to get half-way homes in phased manner: Himachal govt to HC

The Himachal Pradesh government has told the state high court that it plans to open one half-way home (residential facility for individuals recovering from addiction, mental health issues, or transitioning back into society after incarceration) in each district in a phased manner to address the shortage of facilities for rehabilitated mental health patients. The Himachal Pradesh government has told the state high court that it plans to open one half-way home (residential facility for individuals recovering from addiction, mental health issues, or transitioning back into society after incarceration) in each district in a phased manner to address the shortage of facilities for rehabilitated mental health patients. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Currently, the state has only two such homes — one for women in Solan and another for men in Mandi — both of which are fully occupied. Together, they provide 25 beds and are run by NGOs with funding from the Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

The government shared its plans during a hearing of a suo motu public interest litigation concerning the condition of patients at the Himachal Hospital for Mental Health and Rehabilitation (HHMH) in Boileauganj. The division bench of Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma had taken up the matter after receiving a representation on July 10, 2024, highlighting poor conditions at the facility.

According to state data, between 2021 and 2025, HHMH admitted 628 patients, including 137 destitutes. Many were declared fit for discharge by psychiatrists but remained at the hospital because their families either refused to take them back or had voluntarily admitted them in the first place. The government said more half-way homes are essential for long-term community management so that treated patients can be reintegrated into society.

The high court, in its August 5, 2025, order, disposed of the PIL while directing the state to comply with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, which guarantees the right to community living for persons with mental illness. Under Section 19 of the Act, states must ensure such individuals are not forced to remain in institutions due to family rejection and must provide community-based housing options like half-way homes.

Amicus Curiae’s inputs

Amicus Curiae advocate Vishali Lakhanpal told the court that patients were being taken to IGMC, Shimla, for medical tests, and suggested that lab operators visit HHMH instead. The state responded that arrangements are being made for regular on-site testing.

She also highlighted the lack of discharge options for destitute patients. The state acknowledged that families are often reluctant to take them back due to the need for continuous medical follow-up and high support requirements. Two female constables are currently posted at HHMH to assist with female patients.

The court praised the amicus for her contributions and expressed confidence that the state will fulfil its commitment to expanding half-way homes across Himachal Pradesh.