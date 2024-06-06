Easing city’s traffic woes, Metro project my priorities: Manish Tewari

How do you plan to fulfil your promises of free water and power? And by when can residents expect to see these become a reality? Chandigarh’s MP-elect Manish Tewari (HT File)

Whatever has been promised, has been done after a thorough research and detailed consultations with India Alliance Partners .

Throughout the campaign, the BJP had termed you an outsider and said you won’t be around to listen to residents’ grievances after the polls. How will you ensure you’re accessible to the residents?

The answer to this will come in due course of time. I can only reiterate that I belong to Chandigarh – I was born here, grew up here and I have a home here.

What are your plans for dealing with the city’s growing traffic hassles? Do the Tribune Flyover and Metro Project figure in your agenda?

We have thoroughly examined these plans and proposals. I’ll ensure these are executed in a time-bound manner. One of my priorities is to expedited completion of the Metro Project to ease the city’s traffic woes.

The BJP seems to be set for a third-term at the Centre. Considering that most proposals related to the Union Territory of Chandigarh are cleared from the Centre, how are you going to navigate it?

I have worked with various governments –my own party’s, alliance partners’ or those run by an Opposion. But the Centre’s cooperation is undeniably crucial for the development of the city.

Some issues, such as those related to CHB, industry and market associations, have been pending for decades. What will you do about it?

As you mentioned yourself, these are long-pending issues and will need time to be resolved. But that does not mean these should take indefinite time. I will get the issues examined and try to get it resolved.

Any plans for job creation or bringing industry to be city?

Chandigarh is an ideal place for the IT and digital industry. I have plans to develop the tricity on the pattern of the National Capital Area. We will bring investors and investments will eventually lead to job creation.

Are plans for building new sectors or expanding existing sectors? I will need to examine the issue. Can’t comment on it right now.