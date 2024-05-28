Eatery owner assaulted by revellers in Ludhiana

A group of revellers who were creating a ruckus on a street while celebrating a birthday allegedly assaulted a woman for deterring them in Harbanspura on Monday. The woman runs an eatery near Division Number 3 Chowk. He said that when his mother, who owns a eatery in Ludhiana, tried to intervene, the accused attacked them and pelted stones. (HT File)

The woman suffered severe injuries on her eyes and face. She has been admitted to a hospital where her condition has been stated as serious. The Division Number 3 police have initiated an investigation. Two of the accused have been identified as neighbours of the victim.

According to the family members of victim Shobna, friends of Piyush and Golu gathered on the street to celebrate a friend’s birthday late on Monday. They cut a cake and created a ruckus, disturbing the locals.

The victim’s son Shankar said that he went outside to deter them and an argument ensued. He said that when his mother tried to intervene, the accused attacked them and pelted stones. The accused also vandalised their car, he alleged.

She was rushed to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Division Number 3 station-house officer inspector Nardev Singh said that the police are waiting for the medical reports to lodge an FIR.