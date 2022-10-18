E-auction for 152 Chandigarh Housing Board properties from Oct 20

Come October 20, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will again host an e-auction for 152 properties — including 57 residential units on a freehold basis and 95 commercial units on leasehold basis.

In its e-auction concluded on October 12, CHB was only able to sell one commercial leasehold property out of a total of 96. In the auction held in September, meanwhile, only three of 99 leasehold commercial properties were sold.

Speaking of the auction, CHB chief executive officer (CEO) Yashpal Garg said the built-up dwelling units shall be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price and no goods and services tax (GST) will be applicable on the consideration/premium.

All willing participants may visit the official website at: www.chbonline.in for details on the procedure for submitting the earnest money deposit (EMD) and e-bids as well as other information.

In order to submit e-bids, every prospective bidder is required to get themselves registered at https://etenders.chd.nic.in. “A valid e-mail id, mobile number and digital signature are the basic requirements to participate in the e-Tender process,” Garg said.

Stickers have been pasted at each unit for better identification and site offices have been provided at different Sectors to facilitate inspection by the prospective bidders. The location of each of the units and site offices is available on the CHB website.