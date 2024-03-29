 EC allows journalists on poll duty to vote through postal ballot - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

EC allows journalists on poll duty to vote through postal ballot

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 30, 2024 05:46 AM IST

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, Sibin C said that according to the notification issued by the ECI, media personnel authorised by ECI for poll day coverage and other state government department officials can vote via postal ballot under Section 60 (c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed media personnel on duty related to poll day coverage to vote through postal ballot in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed media personnel on duty related to poll day coverage to vote through postal ballot in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed media personnel on duty related to poll day coverage to vote through postal ballot in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

Giving this information, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, Sibin C said that according to the notification issued by the ECI, media personnel authorised by ECI for poll day coverage and other state government department officials can vote via postal ballot under Section 60 (c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“As per the notification, the ECI has notified journalists holding authorisation letters issued by the ECI who are engaged in polling day coverage as essential service personnel, along with staff from 6 government departments,” he said in a statement. These departments include department of local government (fire services), department of transport (drivers, conductors, workshop staff, operations staff and officers posted at headquarters and depots at district level), department of jails (superintendent, deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent, and guarding staff posted in jails), department of home affairs and justice (police officers, police personnel, civil defense, and home guards), department of power (staff of state power corporation and state transmission corporation deputed at generations units, thermal plants, hydel units (within or outside state), staff on deputation to BBMB and field staff posted in grid substation), department of health and family welfare (a) drug control officers working under the commissionerate of food and drugs administration (b) medical and para-medical staff working/on duty on the day of poll. He said that the aim of this is to ensure that no one is deprived of voting due to their service commitments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / EC allows journalists on poll duty to vote through postal ballot
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On