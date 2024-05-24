 EC seeks report from chief secretary on Hamdard FIR - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

EC seeks report from chief secretary on Hamdard FIR

ByVishal Rambani, Chandigarh
May 24, 2024 07:06 AM IST

The case pertains to alleged misappropriation of funds in the construction of ₹315-crore Jang-e-Azadi Memorial at Kartarpur in Jalandhar.

The election commission’s special observer for the Punjab Lok Sabha polls on Thursday asked the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) to seek a report from the chief secretary on the vigilance bureau first information report (FIR) registered against managing editor of Ajit Group of Newspapers Barjinder Singh Hamdard in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds in the construction of 315-crore Jang-e-Azadi Memorial at Kartarpur in Jalandhar.

Barjinder Singh Hamdard
Barjinder Singh Hamdard

The chief secretary has been told to submit a factual report to the commission. The VB, on its part, sent a notice to Hamdard for his arrest. The move comes following the Punjab and Haryana high court directions to the VB to serve a seven-day notice prior to any punitive action against Hamdard.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A case under Sections 420, 406, 409, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13(1)A read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered on Wednesday against Hamdard, IAS officer Viney Bublani and 24 others.

The VB also arrested 15 people — Ludhiana-based builder Deepak Singal and 14 PWD officials —in the case. Officials said one more accused, Paramjit Singh, retired executive engineer, public works department (B&R) branch-2, Jalandhar, surrendered before the VB. He will be produced in a local court on Friday, said an official privy to the matter.

He said raids are on to arrest the absconding accused, including Vinay Bublani.

A senior lawyer who is representing Hamdard said the FIR does not mention about any exchange of money. “We have decided to move a court to seek a probe by the CBI or any other central agency as we demanded in our previous petition,” he said.

The VB probe in the case revealed that funds released by the Punjab government for the construction of the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial were misappropriated causing a loss of crores of rupees to the state exchequer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishal Rambani

    Vishal Rambani is an assistant editor covering Punjab. A journalist with over a decade of experience, he writes on politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues. He has several investigative stories to his credit.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / EC seeks report from chief secretary on Hamdard FIR
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On